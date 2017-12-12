Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Stops 44 in tough-luck loss

Pavelec saved 44 of 45 shots before allowing two goals in the shootout during Monday's 2-1 loss to Dallas.

This was a rare dominant showing from the veteran, as Pavelec entered Monday's contest with a .901 save percentage and 2.99 GAA through 48 games over the past three seasons. Additionally, with Henrik Lundqvist locked into a huge workload, the veteran Czech is unlikely to see many starts moving forward. It all adds up to Pavelec offering limited fantasy upside, and it's likely safe to leave him to the waiver wire in most settings.