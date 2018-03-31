Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Struggles versus Lightning

Pavelec allowed six goals on 49 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Lightning on Friday.

The good news is Pavelec started and made it through the whole game for the first time since late January, but the bad news is owners saw what happens when he doesn't get pulled - six goals. To be fair to Pavelec, one of the top teams in the NHL peppered him with 49 shots and scored two power-play goals in the Rangers defeat. Still, Pavelec isn't a guy owners want in their lineup. He possesses a .899 save percentage in his last six appearances.