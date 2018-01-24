Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Takes loss in relief appearance

Pavelec allowed two goals on 23 shots in relief of Henrik Lundqvist in Tuesday's loss to the Ducks.

Lundqvist was pulled in the first period and Pavelec failed to impress as his replacement. The Czech netminder was beaten on his first shot and was credited with the loss. Pavelec has now lost three straight games and owns a .914 save percentage in 12 appearances. Lundqvist won't get many nights off moving forward, and with a 3-7-1 record, Pavelec isn't a very appealing backup option when the Rangers do rest the King.