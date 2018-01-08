Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Takes tough loss
Pavelec yielded two goals on 34 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.
The backup was pretty outstanding Sunday night, but he couldn't best Marc-Andre Fleury, who is one of the hottest goaltenders in the league. Pavelec, though, has stopped 62 of the last 64 shots he's seen (.969 save percentage), so fantasy owners should consider him as a streaming option moving forward. The Rangers head onto their bye this week, but they will have a back-to-back set next weekend, which should give Pavelec another opportunity to start.
