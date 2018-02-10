Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Won't return Friday following knee ailment
Pavelec sustained a knee injury in Friday's game against the Flames that will cost him the remainder of the contest.
Henrik Lundqvist will guide the Rangers the rest of the way, getting a shorter night off than expected. If Pavelec's knee issue costs him more than Friday's affair, the team may be forced to reach into its AHL depth for a backup Sunday when they travel to face the Jets in Winnipeg.
