Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Won't return Friday following knee ailment

Pavelec sustained a knee injury in Friday's game against the Flames that will cost him the remainder of the contest.

Henrik Lundqvist will guide the Rangers the rest of the way, getting a shorter night off than expected. If Pavelec's knee issue costs him more than Friday's affair, the team may be forced to reach into its AHL depth for a backup Sunday when they travel to face the Jets in Winnipeg.

