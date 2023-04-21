Kane had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over the Devils on Thursday in Game 2.

It was Kane's best game in a Rangers uniform since arriving in a three-player trade on Feb. 28. He made it 4-1 early in the third when he broke into the Devils' zone down the left wing before cutting across the crease and lofting a backhander over Vitek Vanecek's left arm. It was Kane's ninth career three-point playoff game, tying him with Chris Chelios for fourth-most in NHL history by a U.S.-born player. And the goal was Kane's 53rd in the postseason, which ties him with Jeremy Roenick for fourth-most among American players.