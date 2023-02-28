The Rangers acquired Kane and Cooper Zech from the Blackhawks on Tuesday in exchange for Andy Welinski, a conditional second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

It's the end of an era, as Kane has only played for Chicago since being drafted by the team first overall in 2007, having racked up an eye-popping 446 goals and 1,225 points through 1,161 appearances while winning three Stanley Cups in his 16 seasons with the Blackhawks. The 34-year-old winger, who's racked up 16 goals and 45 points through 54 contests this season, should skate on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck in New York, which should boost his fantasy value substantially. Kane could make his Rangers debut as soon as Wednesday versus Philadelphia.