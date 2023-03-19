Kane registered two assists in Saturday's 6-0 victory over Pittsburgh.

Kane earned his third multi-point game in the span of six contests. Through 62 appearances in 2022-23, he has provided 19 goals and 52 points in 62 appearances. Kane averaged 18:43 of ice time over his first seven games with the Rangers and logged 16:43 on Saturday, which is down from his average of 19:57 over 54 contests with the Blackhawks before they shipped him to New York on Feb. 28. Despite his somewhat smaller role with the Rangers, Kane still has three goals and seven points over eight outings with his new team.