Kane underwent hip resurfacing Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kane is expected to need four-to-six months to recover from the procedure, so he's unlikely to be available for the start of the 2023-24 campaign. He recorded 21 goals and 57 points in 73 contests between Chicago and the Rangers in 2022-23 and contributed another goal and six points in seven playoff outings this year. Kane has completed his eight-year, $84 million contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.