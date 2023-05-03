Kane was dealing with a lower-body injury during the playoffs, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Kane still managed to record a goal and six points in seven playoff games while averaging 17:21 of ice time. With the Rangers' postseason run over, he will focus on his health issue and hopes to find out soon if he'll need surgery. Kane has completed his eight-year, $84 million contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.