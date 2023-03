Kane scored a goal on his only shot Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kane extended New York's lead to 3-0 in the first period, firing a shot from a sharp angle over the shoulder of Michael Hutchinson. Kane now has goals in back-to-back games and nine points (five goals, four assists) in 13 games with the Rangers. Overall, the 34-year-old winger is up to 22 goals and 54 points in 67 games between New York and Chicago.