Kane (lower body) practiced Saturday morning but will be a game-time call against the Blue Jackets, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Kane has missed two games while recovering from a lower-body injury. He could rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jackets, though the Rangers could elect to get Kane some extra rest with a playoff spot already clinched. The 34-year-old winger has 21 goals and 55 points in 70 games between New York and Chicago.