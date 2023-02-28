Kane (not injury related) was traded from the Blackhawks to the Rangers in exchange for a conditional second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick Tuesday, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

It's the end of an era, as Kane has only played for Chicago since being drafted by the team first overall in 2007, having racked up an eye-popping 446 goals and 1,225 points through 1,161 appearances while winning three Stanley Cups in his 16 seasons with the Blackhawks. The 34-year-old winger, who's racked up 16 goals and 45 points through 54 contests this season, should skate on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck in New York, which should boost his fantasy value substantially. Kane could make his Rangers debut as soon as Wednesday versus Philadelphia.