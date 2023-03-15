Kane scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Washington.

The veteran star had a bit of a slow start to his Rangers tenure after being traded, but Kane now has three goals and five points over the last four games, with two of the tallies coming on the power play. He has 50 points in 60 games on the season between Chicago and New York, and Kane's next goal will be his 20th of the year -- a plateau he's reached 14 other times -- and the 450th of his career.