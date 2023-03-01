Kane won't play Wednesday versus the Flyers but will make his Rangers debut Thursday versus the Senators, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Rangers fans will have to wait an extra day to see Kane suit up. The 34-year-old is expected to play alongside former and current teammate Artemi Panarin on the second line. It's unclear who will suit up for the Rangers on Wednesday, as they only have 11 healthy forwards on the roster for that contest.