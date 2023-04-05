Kane (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Coach Gerard Gallant described the decision to scratch Kane as being more about maintenance than anything. With the playoffs around the corner, it's not surprising to see the Rangers opt to rest Kane, who has 21 goals and 55 points in 70 outings this season, rather than have him test the injury. He might still play Thursday versus St. Louis. In the meantime, the Rangers are projected to dress seven defensemen Wednesday with Ryan Lindgren (upper body) playing for the first time since March 21.