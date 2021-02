The Rangers reassigned Khodorenko to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Khodorenko has bounced back and forth between the taxi squad and minors this season, earning his second stint on the taxi squad. In three games with AHL Hartford this season, the 22-year-old has one goal and four shots over that span. He's expected to see a bulk of his time in the minors during the 2021 season.