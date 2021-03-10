site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Patrick Khodorenko: Rises to taxi squad
Khodorenko was promoted to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Khodorenko isn't expected to see any NHL ice time in 2020-21, but he'll occasionally rise to the taxi squad.
