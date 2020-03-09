Rangers' Patrick Khodorenko: Secure entry-level deal

Khodorenko signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Monday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

In four seasons at Michigan State, Khodorenko racked up 54 goals and 66 helpers in 143 collegiate outings. The undrafted 21-year-old is set to join AHL Hartford on an amateur tryout agreement before his new deal kicks in ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. Despite his decent offensive numbers, the center is likely a year or two away from getting a real look at a spot on the 23-man roster.