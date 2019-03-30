Rangers' Patrick Newell: Inks pro contract

Newell signed an undisclosed free-agent contract with the Rangers on Saturday.

Newell signs with the Rangers after spending four years with St. Cloud State University. In his time with the Huskies, he racked up 120 points in 145 games, and is a finalist for the nation's top player this season. The 23-year-old's contract will start during the 19-20 season, but it's tough to project his NHL impact at his diminutive listed size of 5-foot-9.