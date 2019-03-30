Rangers' Patrick Newell: Inks pro contract
Newell signed an undisclosed free-agent contract with the Rangers on Saturday.
Newell signs with the Rangers after spending four years with St. Cloud State University. In his time with the Huskies, he racked up 120 points in 145 games, and is a finalist for the nation's top player this season. The 23-year-old's contract will start during the 19-20 season, but it's tough to project his NHL impact at his diminutive listed size of 5-foot-9.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...