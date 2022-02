Nemeth (undisclosed) totaled two blocked shots and three hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over Ottawa.

Nemeth added a shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger in his first action since Jan. 22. His skill set doesn't translate to much fanfare in fantasy, but Nemeth's physical style helps the Rangers grind out low-scoring wins like this one, and he didn't hesitate to put his body on the line in his return from injured reserve.