Rangers' Paul Carey: Being used sparingly

Carey is struggling for regular minutes (9:06 per game) when he does manage to crack the lineup.

Carey has managed to crack the game-day lineup in three straight outings following a nine-game stint in the press box. While suiting up is a step in the right direction, the Massachusetts native has spent most of his time watching from the end of the bench, as he averaged 7:50 of ice time in those appearances. Not surprisingly, the 29-year-old has been held of the scoresheet, adding a mere five shots on goal, seven hits and four PIM on the year.