Rangers' Paul Carey: Just one point in last 24
Carey finished with a minus-1 rating over 9:17 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.
Only Cody McLeod (8:49) saw less ice time. Carey has just one point in his last 24 appearances and has only played more than 10 minutes once in the last 12, so his fantasy value is asymptotic to zero.
