Rangers' Paul Carey: Point drought at seven games
Carey skated just 7:50 in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Carey has now failed to mark the scoresheet in his past seven appearances, and he's having trouble even cracking the lineup. With 14 points and 10 PIM in 71 career NHL games, the 29-year-old forward doesn't bring much skill nor grit to the table.
