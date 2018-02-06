Play

Rangers' Paul Carey: Point drought at seven games

Carey skated just 7:50 in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Carey has now failed to mark the scoresheet in his past seven appearances, and he's having trouble even cracking the lineup. With 14 points and 10 PIM in 71 career NHL games, the 29-year-old forward doesn't bring much skill nor grit to the table.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories