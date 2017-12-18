Rangers' Paul Carey: Producing sparingly

Carey logged one hit and a blocked shot in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over Boston.

Carey has been finding consistent playing time lately, playing in each of the last 13 games for the Rangers, but has only averaged a mere 10:22 of ice time in that span. Still, the 29-year-old has consistently bounced between the NHL and the minors throughout his career, and his five points (two goals, three assists) thus far in 2017-18 already amount to a new career high.