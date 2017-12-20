Rangers' Paul Carey: Records first career multi-point showing

Carey registered two goals and three shots through 13:32 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

This was Carey's first career multi-point outing, and he had just three goals and four assists through his previous 53 games at the highest level, so it's probably wise not to overreact to Tuesday's strong showing. Carey has been skating primarily in a fourth-line role, and unless the 29-year-old Boston native's role expands, he should probably remain on the waiver wire in the majority of settings.