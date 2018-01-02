Rangers' Paul Carey: Scores 2018's first NHL goal

Carey scored his fifth goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Sabres.

Carey wasn't bothered by the outdoor conditions in the 2018 Winter Classic, beating Robin Lehner five-hole from the slot for the first goal of the 2018 calendar year just 4:09 into the contest. The 29-year-old grinder is far from a spectacular talent, but he's chipped in nicely from the fourth line with three goals and a helper in the past six contests.