Rangers' Paul Carey: Sets career high with games played
Carey skated for 60 games in 2017-18, notching seven goals and seven assists while averaging 10:16 of ice time.
This was Carey's first season in New York and also the first he didn't primarily play in the minors, but after posting 55 points (24 goals, 31 assists) in 55 games for AHL Hershey last season, he didn't have much more to prove at the lower level. Carey did enjoy an above average shooting percentage of 13.7, but even with the inflated mark he wasn't shy of firing the puck anyway, as he averaged 1.5 shot attempts per game. The 29-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and with the Rangers in the middle of a youth movement, he could be forced to find another home.
