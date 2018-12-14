Buchnevich (thumb) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with Arizona, per the NHL media site.

Buchnevich is already expected to be in the lineup Friday and his activation clears the final hurdle in the winger's return from injury. The Russian figures to slot back onto the second line, as well as resuming his role on the power play, where he was averaging 2:11 of ice time prior to getting hurt. Despite his stint on the sidelines, Buchnevich still has time to crack the 40-point mark for the second consecutive season.