Buchnevich recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Buchnevich picked up a helper on Brendan Lemieux's power-play goal in the second period before potting the eventual game-winner on a terrific individual move in the third period. The Russian winger dispossessed Carolina in the offensive zone before beating goalie Petr Mrazek across the crease with a puck that trickled over the goal line. Buchnevich's offense tends to come in bunches, and he's heating up with back-to-back multi-point performances.