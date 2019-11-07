Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Assists on a pair
Buchnevich had two assists and one shot on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Detroit.
The 24-year-old assisted on the game's first two goals, helping set up Tony DeAngelo (PP) and Chris Kreider less than two minutes apart early in the second period. Buchnevich is tied for the team lead with eight assists through the first 13 games of the season, but with only two goals so far. That's puts him well behind the pace that allowed him to score 21 goals in 64 games last season.
