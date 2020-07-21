Buchnevich (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Buchnevich has been absent from practice since exiting Saturday's session with an undisclosed issue, but his presence on the ice Tuesday suggests he's already put whatever was holding him out in the rearview mirror. The 25-year-old winger is expected to skate on the Rangers' top line and first power-play unit during the team's qualifying round matchup with the Hurricanes.