Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Back at practice
Buchnevich (thumb) was spotted in a regular practice jersey Wednesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Buchnevich appears set to rejoin the Rangers' lineup Friday against Arizona, as Cole Schneider and Steven Fogarty have been sent down to the AHL, presumably to clear room for Buch and Mats Zuccarello (groin).
