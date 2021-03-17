Buchnevich was activated from COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Buchnevich is expected to suit up for Wednesday's game against the Flyers after missing Monday's loss to the Flyers. The 25-year-old has generated eight goals and 22 points through 26 games this season while averaging 18:52 of ice time.
