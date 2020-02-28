Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Back in action Friday
Buchnevich (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup Friday versus the Flyers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Buchnevich's absence will wind up lasting just two games, as he's slated to retake his spot in the top six and likely on the power play as well. The winger is on pace to set a new career-high total for points he can stay on the ice the rest of the way.
