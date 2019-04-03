Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Back in business Wednesday
Buchnevich (concussion) will rejoin the action Wednesday against the Senators, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
After just one game in the press box, Buchnevich will return to the ice, looking to keep a seven-game point streak alive. He's tallied eight points over that span compared to just 37 over 61 contests on the campaign, so, if his late season-outburst is any indication, Buchnevich could be shaping up to be a breakout candidate next season. The third-year winger will slot in alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on the top line in his return.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Iffy for Wednesday's game•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scratched Monday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Surprise game-time call Monday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Carries offense in shootout loss•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Walks way with goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...