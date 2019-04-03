Buchnevich (concussion) will rejoin the action Wednesday against the Senators, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

After just one game in the press box, Buchnevich will return to the ice, looking to keep a seven-game point streak alive. He's tallied eight points over that span compared to just 37 over 61 contests on the campaign, so, if his late season-outburst is any indication, Buchnevich could be shaping up to be a breakout candidate next season. The third-year winger will slot in alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on the top line in his return.