Buchnevich (suspension) is back in the lineup for Saturday's season finale against the Bruins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.

Buchnevich sat one game for his retaliatory punch to the face of Anthony Mantha, stick-in-hand. The Russian power forward needs one goal and one point to tie his career highs from 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively, as Buchnevich has enjoyed his most productive season despite the shortened nature of the 2020-21 campaign.