Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Breaks out with three-point effort
Buchnevich kissed his recent slump goodbye with a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Buchnevich showed terrific chemistry with linemate Rick Nash, as the pair linked up for a trio of even-strength goals. After the talented Russian assisted on Nash tallies in the first and third periods, Nash returned the favor with a helper on Buchnevich's game-winner with under four minutes to play. Both of these players are streaky scorers, and New York's offense is benefiting from both being hot at the same time following extensive cold stretches from each.
