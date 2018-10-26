Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Breaks skid in loss
Buchnevich ended his scoring slump with the only goal of the night for his team in a 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Buchnevich showed last season what he can be, and this is a small step toward realizing his potential. He's worth monitoring at this point to see if this will mark the beginning of some major progress forward.
