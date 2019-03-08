Buchnevich scored twice on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Buchnevich was the entire Rangers offense in this one, opening the scoring 8:43 into the first period and tying the game at 2-2 with 5:31 remaining in the third. He had a chance to extend the game in the third round of the shootout and got the puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard, but not past the crossbar. The Russian winger has turned his talent into production with greater consistency of late, posting six goals and 10 points over his past 12 games.