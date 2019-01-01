Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Caught in rut
Buchnevich is mired in a six-game point drought.
The 23-year-old was prominently featured on man advantage earlier in the year, but he broke his thumb in mid-November and the Russian has since scaled back in that area. Buchnevich is best reserved for poolies looking to make a splash in deep leagues.
