Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Collects three helpers against Carolina
Buchnevich recorded three assists during Monday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
While this was the sophomore's first multi-point showing since Jan. 18, it still improved him to a respectable 14 goals and 25 assists through 62 games for the campaign. Additionally, it's important to note that Buchnevich entered Monday's game averaging just 14:54 of ice time per contest, and his 2.53 points per 60 minutes lead the Rangers. His long-term offensive potential remains high, but he also needs to be locked into a scoring role and see the ice more to live up to it. A coaching change could go a long way, too.
