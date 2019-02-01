Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Earns helper on game-winner
Buchnevich recorded an assist, three shots on goal and 12:00 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
Buchnevich's lone assist of the night came on a beautiful backhanded pass to the slot, where Mika Zibanejad scooped up the puck, completed his hat trick and scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes remaining in the third period. Thursday was the left winger's first action since the All-Star break having been a scratch for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia. Buchnevich now has nine goals and seven assists over 33 contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Tickles twine twice•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Caught in rut•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Expected back in action Friday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Back at practice•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Won't travel with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...