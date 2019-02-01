Buchnevich recorded an assist, three shots on goal and 12:00 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Buchnevich's lone assist of the night came on a beautiful backhanded pass to the slot, where Mika Zibanejad scooped up the puck, completed his hat trick and scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes remaining in the third period. Thursday was the left winger's first action since the All-Star break having been a scratch for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia. Buchnevich now has nine goals and seven assists over 33 contests.