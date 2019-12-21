Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Ends drought with two-point night
Buchnevich scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The 24-year-old had gone nine games without finding his way onto the scoresheet before he helped set up Ryan Strome for a tally late in the first period, then Buchnevich potted one himself early in the second for the Rangers' final goal of the night. Despite the slump, he's still headed for a career-best season with six goals and 21 points through 34 games -- a 51-point pace.
