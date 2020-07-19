Buchnevich (undisclosed) missed a significant portion of Saturday's practice, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Due to the NHL's new injury policy, coach David Quinn wasn't able to shed any light on the reasoning behind Buchnevich's absence following practice, so there likely won't be another update on the 25-year-old winger's status until he's deemed fit to resume on-ice activities. The 2013 third-round pick notched 16 goals and 46 points in 68 games during the regular season.