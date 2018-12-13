Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Expected back in action Friday
Buchnevic (thumb) should rejoin the lineup Friday against the Coyotes, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Buchnevic returned to practice Wednesday with a regular jersey, so his expected return Friday shouldn't come as a major shock. It would be a big boost to a Rangers offense that has scored more than three goals just once in the last five games, with Buchnevich presumably joining the top-six and power play units immediately upon his return.
