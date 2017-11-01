Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Extends goal streak to three
Buchnevich scored a goal and added a power-play helper in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Vegas.
Buchnevich's third-period strike tied the game 4-4 while his assist on Mike Zibanejad's power-play goal helped put their team ahead for good. The Russian sniper has picked up his game of late with four goals in his past three appearances.
