Buchnevich scored a goal and added a power-play helper in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Vegas.

Buchnevich's third-period strike tied the game 4-4 while his assist on Mike Zibanejad's power-play goal helped put their team ahead for good. The Russian sniper has picked up his game of late with four goals in his past three appearances.

