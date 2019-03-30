Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Extends point streak to six games
Buchnevich scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
He's now found the scoresheet in six straight games, although Friday's effort was his first multi-point game in that stretch. Buchnevich is now one tally shy of his first 20-goal campaign with five contests left on the schedule for the Rangers.
