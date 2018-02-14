Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Figures to resume practicing Friday
Buchnevich (concussion) is scheduled to skate with the extras on Thursday, and then return to practice ice Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
We're expecting to get a clear timeline for Buchnevich's return once the team gets a chance to look at him in practice Friday. The talented Russian has accumulated 13 goals, 19 assists -- including 12 power-play points -- and a plus-4 rating through 50 games this season, putting him clearly on the map in redraft leagues. Hopefully battling this concussion doesn't bog him down too much down the stretch.
