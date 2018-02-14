Play

Buchnevich (concussion) is scheduled to skate with the extras on Thursday, and then return to practice ice Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

We're expecting to get a clear timeline for Buchnevich's return once the team gets a chance to look at him in practice Friday. The talented Russian has accumulated 13 goals, 19 assists -- including 12 power-play points -- and a plus-4 rating through 50 games this season, putting him clearly on the map in redraft leagues. Hopefully battling this concussion doesn't bog him down too much down the stretch.

