Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Files for arbitration
Buchnevich has filed for salary arbitration, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Buchnevich enjoyed another solid season in 2018-19, setting a career high in goals (21) while tallying 38 points in 64 games, so it's not surprising to see that he's looking for a raise on the $925,000 he's made annually during his three-year, entry-level contract. The 24-year-old winger will likely slot into a middle-six role for the Rangers in 2019-20, and should threaten the 40-point mark for a third straight campaign.
